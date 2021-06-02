Wealthlocks Price Tops $0.66 on Exchanges (WLT)

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded up 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Wealthlocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001756 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wealthlocks has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar. Wealthlocks has a total market cap of $41,735.61 and $624.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00068427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.91 or 0.00280664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00188093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.58 or 0.01207306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,728.31 or 0.99981643 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00032637 BTC.

About Wealthlocks

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,981 coins.

Buying and Selling Wealthlocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wealthlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wealthlocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wealthlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

