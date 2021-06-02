Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $0.22. Wayfair posted earnings per share of $3.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $10.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

W has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.52.

NYSE W opened at $318.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 3.14. Wayfair has a one year low of $167.01 and a one year high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.92.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.34, for a total transaction of $241,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,996 shares in the company, valued at $31,588,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,119,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,304,026. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after buying an additional 29,164 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 43.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 25.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

