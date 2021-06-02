Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to post earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57. Watsco posted earnings per share of $2.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $8.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

WSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Watsco by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $291.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco has a 52-week low of $167.79 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.