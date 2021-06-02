Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,244 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 43.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 371.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 18,179 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 102.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Nucor stock opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $110.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,290,358. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

