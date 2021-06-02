Wasatch Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.20, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $24.54.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -42.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on SU shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

