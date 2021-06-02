Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Trims Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

MBIN stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.28. 113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

In related news, Director David N. Shane purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Dehner Kucer acquired 8,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200 over the last three months. 41.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.