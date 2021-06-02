Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 141 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTS traded up $5.40 on Wednesday, hitting $292.52. The company had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,262. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 23.31 and a quick ratio of 23.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.59. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $289.16.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

VRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

