Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $2.44 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hikari Tsushin Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 422.8% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 39,240 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,852,000 after buying an additional 73,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.96. The stock had a trading volume of 71,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,351. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28. The stock has a market cap of $197.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

