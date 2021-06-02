Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $2.34 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 70,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,664. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

