Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires Shares of 99,511 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 99,511 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 32,454 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.86. 206,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,868,292. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.97. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

