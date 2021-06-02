Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.
Shares of WKRCF opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.
About Wacker Neuson
