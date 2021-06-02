Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Shares of WKRCF opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

