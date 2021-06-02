Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €143.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €143.00 ($168.24) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €132.82 ($156.26).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €138.25 ($162.65) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €56.18 ($66.09) and a 12-month high of €142.00 ($167.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €126.75.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

