Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VWAGY. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 603,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,058. The stock has a market cap of $183.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.55 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

