Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 180 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.34% from the company’s current price.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 128.26 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £36.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.36. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

