VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Up 40.7% in May

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the April 29th total of 39,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE VOC opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.03. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

