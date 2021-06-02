Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VIR. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of -1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.92. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $63,291.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,964 shares of company stock worth $2,071,208 in the last three months. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.