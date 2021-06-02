Vicus Capital Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.5% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.98. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.73 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

