Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,966 ($25.69).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Victrex stock traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,506 ($32.74). 156,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,059. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,330.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 5.46. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,620 ($34.23).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

In other Victrex news, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total transaction of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Also, insider Martin Court acquired 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, with a total value of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Insiders have acquired a total of 428 shares of company stock worth $926,992 over the last ninety days.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

