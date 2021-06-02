Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.45. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,078 shares of company stock valued at $977,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

