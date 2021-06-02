Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,330 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,330 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 420,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,549,000 after acquiring an additional 30,291 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,088,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in WEX by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 359,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $204.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.43. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $805,736.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,202.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

