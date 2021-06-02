Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,460,000 after buying an additional 613,427 shares in the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth about $10,326,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,219,000 after buying an additional 250,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 235,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 111,023 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

NASDAQ HSII opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.81 million, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

HSII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.