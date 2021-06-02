Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5,923.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 16.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTH. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In other news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HTH stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

