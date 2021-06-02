Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.59 Million in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 445.74%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGC. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.61.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

