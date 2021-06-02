Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 194.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,204 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

