Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of MetLife by 58.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after buying an additional 80,184 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 20.4% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.