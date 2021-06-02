Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,535 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,064,000 after acquiring an additional 618,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after acquiring an additional 231,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after acquiring an additional 189,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,781 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $136.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $146.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

