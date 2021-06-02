Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $1.78 Million in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,195 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $5,289,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.68 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.