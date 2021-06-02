Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 83,593 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after purchasing an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,435 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SSNC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.45 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.44.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.