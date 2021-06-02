Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,935 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

