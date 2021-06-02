Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPL traded up $9.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,508.80. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,571.78. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $427.69 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 2.19.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,545.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 287 shares of company stock worth $459,150. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

