Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.72 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.3% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 590.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.96.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $8.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,045. The company has a market cap of $194.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $290.09 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

