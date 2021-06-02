Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Shopify by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,042,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $15.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,236.21. 28,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,205. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $702.02 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,155.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.60, a PEG ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

