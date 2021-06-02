Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 315 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.85. 19,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,574,665. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $98.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

