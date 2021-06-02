Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Walker & Dunlop worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,205.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,451 in the last 90 days. 8.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE WD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.38. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,282. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $114.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.70.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

