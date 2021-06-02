Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 5,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total transaction of $24,781,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,864,753 shares of company stock worth $567,340,894. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.23. 210,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,945,332. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.90. The company has a market capitalization of $939.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

