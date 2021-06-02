Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VERB Technology Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. “

VERB opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20. Verb Technology has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 309.31% and a negative return on equity of 192.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Verb Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Verb Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology during the first quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verb Technology by 737.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70,808 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology during the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

