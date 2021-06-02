Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.19 million.

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,945. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCYT. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.