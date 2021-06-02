Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 1,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 484,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

VNTR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.52.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.91.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,598,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,957 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 263,300 shares during the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

