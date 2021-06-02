Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Vector Group worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,902,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vector Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,741,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,420 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,178,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 358,527 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vector Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,991 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,615. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VGR opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.12. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.91%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

