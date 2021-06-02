Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 3,394.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VBLT. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth $229,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.95. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

