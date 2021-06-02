Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94.

