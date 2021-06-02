Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s 6th Largest Position

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.72. 94,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,056. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.77 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

