Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after acquiring an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,511,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after buying an additional 92,522 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,741,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.48. 2,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,536. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $178.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.