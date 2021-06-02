Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 29.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $370.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $258.61 and a 12-month high of $388.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.61.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

