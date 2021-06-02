Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.88. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $76.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

