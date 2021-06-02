Valhi, Inc. (VHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 24th

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by 41.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Valhi stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. Valhi has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.58%.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

