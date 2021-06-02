UnMarshal (MARSH) One Day Volume Tops $683,051.00

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $11.35 million and approximately $683,051.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00004219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00067051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.98 or 0.00289937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.75 or 0.00186526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.82 or 0.01069857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,966.27 or 1.00090872 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

