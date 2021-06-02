Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to post $82.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.50 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $54.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $332.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.20 million to $332.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $403.10 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $406.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 31,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 77,017 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 52,373 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. 155,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,688. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

