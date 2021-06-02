Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $713,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 537.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 81,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 31,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $160.53 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $162.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on UHS. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.82.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

