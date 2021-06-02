Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNVR opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNVR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

